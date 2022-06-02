KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 39,700 DN 550
LS 66,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119500 UP500
GC Corp 186,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 38,550 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 157,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,850 DN 310
SKC 159,000 DN 2,000
GS Retail 26,850 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,410 UP 40
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,350 UP 100
KIA CORP. 85,000 DN 700
SK hynix 107,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 672,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,950 DN 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,800 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,650 UP 350
Kogas 44,400 UP 50
Hanwha 28,250 DN 650
KCC 348,500 DN 500
SKBP 84,100 DN 2,600
ORION Holdings 14,300 0
NEXENTIRE 6,210 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 800
Daesang 22,650 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,655 DN 50
Ottogi 441,500 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,120 UP 30
HtlShilla 77,100 DN 900
Hanmi Science 47,550 DN 1,450
SamsungElecMech 149,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 73,300 UP 400
KSOE 89,100 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,650 DN 400
MS IND 23,400 DN 300
OCI 127,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,500 UP 300
KorZinc 585,000 DN 10,000
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
Brazil coach praises 'perfect' Son Heung-min ahead of friendly
Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality