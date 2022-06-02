KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 83,800 0
IS DONGSEO 49,950 UP 350
S-Oil 115,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 389,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,500 0
HMM 30,850 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI WIA 65,800 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 160,000 0
Mobis 215,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,900 UP 2,000
S-1 69,400 DN 2,600
ZINUS 59,500 DN 300
Hanchem 256,000 DN 9,500
DWS 54,600 DN 400
KEPCO 22,950 DN 400
SamsungSecu 39,100 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 17,350 UP 200
SKTelecom 56,200 DN 900
SNT MOTIV 46,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 33,950 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 146,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,900 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,140 DN 150
Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 150
SK 249,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,150 DN 1,000
Handsome 38,150 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 18,250 DN 550
COWAY 70,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,500 DN 3,000
IBK 11,150 DN 100
DONGSUH 26,650 DN 850
SamsungEng 24,050 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 7,540 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 25,150 DN 850
KT 37,650 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34850 UP200
(MORE)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Brazil coach praises 'perfect' Son Heung-min ahead of friendly
-
Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections
-
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality