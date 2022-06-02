KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,150 DN 350
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 1,200
KT&G 85,200 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 20,200 DN 550
Doosanfc 37,950 DN 1,050
LG Display 17,350 0
Kangwonland 28,050 DN 50
NAVER 290,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 83,700 DN 1,300
NCsoft 456,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 94,900 DN 500
DSME 22,350 UP 300
HDSINFRA 6,460 UP 60
DWEC 6,460 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 37,200 DN 350
LGH&H 723,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 570,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 74,200 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,500 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 104,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 157,500 DN 3,000
TKG Huchems 24,900 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,700 DN 1,300
KIH 70,500 DN 1,100
GS 45,900 UP 500
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 650
LIG Nex1 80,600 UP 1,400
Fila Holdings 30,850 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,600 DN 1,900
HANWHA LIFE 2,565 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 23,150 DN 150
SK Innovation 215,500 0
POONGSAN 30,300 DN 200
