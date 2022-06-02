KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 58,200 DN 2,200
Hansae 22,050 UP 200
Youngone Corp 46,600 UP 100
CSWIND 55,700 DN 1,500
GKL 15,350 UP 350
KOLON IND 66,400 DN 2,100
HanmiPharm 309,000 DN 500
Meritz Financial 31,850 DN 850
BNK Financial Group 7,770 DN 120
emart 115,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 00 UP1750
KOLMAR KOREA 41,650 DN 100
PIAM 50,000 0
HANJINKAL 56,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 43,800 DN 150
CUCKOO 17,450 DN 450
COSMAX 69,400 DN 500
MANDO 55,700 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 843,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,650 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,600 DN 200
Netmarble 80,800 DN 2,700
KRAFTON 250,000 DN 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,500 0
ORION 95,000 DN 2,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 UP 250
BGF Retail 183,500 0
SKCHEM 124,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 13,600 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 416,000 DN 13,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 511,000 DN 9,000
SKBS 131,000 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,600 DN 300
KakaoBank 39,850 DN 800
HYBE 227,000 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 123,500 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 440,500 DN 3,500
DL E&C 50,600 DN 1,700
kakaopay 104,500 DN 1,000
SKSQUARE 46,150 DN 1,150
(END)
-
