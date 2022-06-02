S. Korean Bond Yields on June 2, 2022
All News 16:34 June 02, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.181 2.163 +1.8
2-year TB 2.842 2.778 +6.4
3-year TB 3.125 3.027 +9.8
10-year TB 3.421 3.326 +9.5
2-year MSB 2.935 2.854 +8.1
3-year CB (AA-) 3.897 3.807 +9.0
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
