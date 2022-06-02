N. Korea's Kim congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on official birthday
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter of congratulation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on her official birthday, according to the North's foreign ministry Thursday.
In a statement posted on the North's foreign ministry, Kim said he sent the congratulatory letter to Britain and British people in the wake of celebrations marking the queen's official birthday.
The North's foreign ministry unveiled the statement as Britain kicked off four days of celebrations marking the queen's 70 years on the throne and her official birthday.
North Korea and Britain established diplomatic relations in 2000, maintaining embassies in Pyongyang and London.
(END)
