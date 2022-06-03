Korean-language dailies

-- After losing trust, DP also receives judgment from supporters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP leadership resigns en masse over election defeat (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Crushing defeat of 63:145; DP shaken to roots (Donga Ilbo)

-- DP was arrogant; public gives red card (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Strict public opinion forces ruling party to focus on public's livelihoods, opposition leadership to resign (Segye Ilbo)

-- Pro-Moon, pro-Lee in slugfest over 'Lee Jae-myung's responsibility' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gwangju turnout low as 'DP shows no remorse even after defeat' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- DP plunges into internal strife again as leadership resigns en masse (Hankyoreh)

-- After presidential election defeat, DP claimed it fought well; after local election defeat, it blames others (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Results of Gyeonggi governor election unknown till sunrise, delivering major upset (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon vows to nurture high school graduates tailored for semiconductor, AI industries (Korea Economic Daily)

