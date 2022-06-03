Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- After losing trust, DP also receives judgment from supporters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP leadership resigns en masse over election defeat (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Crushing defeat of 63:145; DP shaken to roots (Donga Ilbo)
-- DP was arrogant; public gives red card (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Strict public opinion forces ruling party to focus on public's livelihoods, opposition leadership to resign (Segye Ilbo)
-- Pro-Moon, pro-Lee in slugfest over 'Lee Jae-myung's responsibility' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gwangju turnout low as 'DP shows no remorse even after defeat' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP plunges into internal strife again as leadership resigns en masse (Hankyoreh)
-- After presidential election defeat, DP claimed it fought well; after local election defeat, it blames others (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Results of Gyeonggi governor election unknown till sunrise, delivering major upset (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows to nurture high school graduates tailored for semiconductor, AI industries (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Local elections are triumph for president's PPP (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Democratic Party leaders resign over crushing local elections defeat (Korea Herald)
-- Voters give president boost to pursue key policies (Korea Times)
