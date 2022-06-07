Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon vows stern response to N. Korea's provocation, no mention of dialogue, peace (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Painting at 24, acting at 32, Eun-hye embraces the world (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- 6-year-old can't speak after failing to receive treatment for developmental disorder (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's nuke test imminent; IAEA says one of tunnel entrances at Punggye-ri opened (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon mentions 'invasion of communist forces,' vows to have practical security capability (Segye Ilbo)
-- Moon gov't buried report on electricity rate hike from start (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Haircut for men costs 20,000 won; service prices on fire (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Politics of their own' trapped in fandom (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says 'build country where heroes in uniforms can be respected' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor, future car industries to be short 5,000 workers every year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'In-between generation': Why people in 40s became left-wingers? (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon talks tough on Memorial Day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea and US fire 8 missiles in response to NK's provocations (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul responds to NK's missile launches with joint live-fire exercise (Korea Times)
