Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon vows stern response to N. Korea's provocation, no mention of dialogue, peace (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Painting at 24, acting at 32, Eun-hye embraces the world (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- 6-year-old can't speak after failing to receive treatment for developmental disorder (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea's nuke test imminent; IAEA says one of tunnel entrances at Punggye-ri opened (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon mentions 'invasion of communist forces,' vows to have practical security capability (Segye Ilbo)

-- Moon gov't buried report on electricity rate hike from start (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Haircut for men costs 20,000 won; service prices on fire (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Politics of their own' trapped in fandom (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says 'build country where heroes in uniforms can be respected' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Semiconductor, future car industries to be short 5,000 workers every year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'In-between generation': Why people in 40s became left-wingers? (Korea Economic Daily)

