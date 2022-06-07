(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 7)

If it borrows money to boost the economy, an increased currency in circulation will push up market interests and prices. Furthermore, the national debt is approaching 1,000 trillion won (US$803 billion). Be that as it may, it is hard to lower interest rates to stimulate economic recovery. If Korea does not raise interest rates when the United States does, foreigners will move their funds out of Korea, dampening stock prices and depreciating the Korean won. If the US raises the benchmark rate, Korea cannot but follow suit.