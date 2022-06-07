(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 7)

Higher interest rates and the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar are adding fuel to the fire. The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent in May, the fifth rate increase since last August. This move was inevitable to bring inflation under control. But the rate hike is increasing the interest payment burden on borrowers, particularly underpaid workers and small businesses. Therefore, financial authorities need to take proper steps to help debtors ease their financial straits.