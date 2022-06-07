(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 7)

In the face of such imminent danger, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took a dramatically different approach to the North's provocation from the dovish Moon Jae-in administration. In a speech on Memorial Day on June 6, President Yoon warned about the level of North Korean nuclear and missile threats to the peninsula and world peace, pledging to "build strong defense against them in a more fundamental and substantial way than before." His statement reflects his determination to deter the nuclear and missile threat through the extended deterrence, as well as the three-axis system based on a Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) plan.