Police looking into online post threatening terror attack at Yoon's home
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Police are investigating an online post threatening a terror attack at the home of President Yoon Suk-yeol in southern Seoul, officials said Friday.
The post was uploaded on the online community FM Korea at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, threatening to launch a terror attack at Yoon's house at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the police officials.
After an unidentified person reported the post to the National Intelligence Service, the Seocho Police Station beefed up security around Yoon's home, including deploying a team of police commandos, officials said.
Police said they are currently trying to track down the IP address used to make the post.
Since taking office, Yoon has been commuting from his private home in southern Seoul as he relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in line with his campaign pledge to come closer and connect better with people.
After moving the presidential office to Yongsan Ward, Yoon decided to use what previously was the foreign minister's official residence as the presidential residence. Yoon plans to move into the new residence as soon as its renovation is complete.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
(LEAD) DP leaders offer to quit interim leadership committee en masse over election defeat
-
(LEAD) Yoon awards Son Heung-min with highest nat'l honor for sports