Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 03, 2022
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/19 Cloudy 0
Incheon 26/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 30/18 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 32/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 32/19 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 31/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/18 Sunny 20
Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 33/19 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/18 Sunny 0
Daegu 31/19 Sunny 0
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
