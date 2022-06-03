Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/19 Cloudy 0

Incheon 26/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/18 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 32/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 32/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 31/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/18 Sunny 20

Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 33/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 31/19 Sunny 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

