Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8

All News 09:07 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The government will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas starting next Wednesday, as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.

Despite the lifting, international arrivals should still take a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea, Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting.

Han said the government will also fully normalize the number of international flights and lift the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport from next Wednesday.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#PM-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!