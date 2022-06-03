Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The government will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas starting next Wednesday, as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
Despite the lifting, international arrivals should still take a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea, Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
Han said the government will also fully normalize the number of international flights and lift the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport from next Wednesday.
kdh@yna.co.kr

