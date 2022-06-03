(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 3, 5, 9-10, additional photo)
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The government will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas next week, as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
Despite the lifting next Wednesday, international arrivals must still take a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea, Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
Han said the government will also fully normalize the number of international flights and lift the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport the same day, 26 months after the enforcement of the antivirus regulations.
"Aviation restrictions at Incheon International Airport will be fully removed from June 8, and the government will ensure that flights are operated in a timely manner in line with demand," Han said.
The move will boost the number of arrival flights per hour to the pre-pandemic level of around 40 from the current 20, according to the transport ministry.
Lifting pandemic-related restrictions on air travel comes as demand for foreign trips is rising as the government removed social distancing rules with the spread of COVID-19 being brought under control.
Prices of airline tickets rose due to restrictions on the number of international flights and the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, Han said.
Currently, there are no arrival flights allowed at the airport from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
The government also decided to lift the cap on the weekly number of international flights next Wednesday to meet the growing demand amid the stable virus situation in the country.
Initially, the ministry planned to add 100 to 300 more flights per week in phases beginning in May to raise the figure to about 50 percent of the pre-pandemic level by year-end.
The government will continue to make efforts to minimize people's inconvenience caused by the pandemic, Han said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
DP interim chief apologizes over her remarks on party reform
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) DP leaders offer to quit interim leadership committee en masse over election defeat