Authorities aim to suppress Miryang wildfire by mid-morning
MIRYANG, South Korea, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The main blaze in a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang is expected to be brought under control on its fourth day Friday, officials said.
The fire broke out on a hill in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, early Tuesday and has so far burned nearly 752 hectares of woodland. About 110 residents have evacuated their homes, but no casualties or property damage have been reported yet.
Overnight, 1,300 personnel battled the blaze and the containment rate was raised to 92 percent, according to forestry and firefighting authorities.
On Friday, about 2,300 people, 47 firefighting helicopters and other equipment will be mobilized to put out small flare-ups on cliffs, they said.
The Korea Forest Service retained its highest Level-3 wildfire response posture as of Thursday.
