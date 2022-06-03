(LEAD) Main blaze of Miryang wildfire brought under control on 4th day
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout with latest info)
MIRYANG, South Korea, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The main blaze of a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang was brought under control on its fourth day Friday, officials said.
The fire broke out on a mountain in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, early Tuesday and has so far burned an estimated 763 hectares of woodland, the size of more than 1,000 football fields, according to forestry and firefighting authorities.
As of 10 a.m., the main body of the blaze had been suppressed, Korea Forest Service Minister Nam Sung-hyun said in a briefing.
Firefighting operations of about 2,300 people, 47 firefighting helicopters and other equipment had resumed earlier in the day as some 110 residents of nearby villages have evacuated their homes.
No casualties or property damage have been reported.
