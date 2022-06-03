Seoul shares open higher on hopes of easing inflation
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking the overnight U.S. rally partly fueled by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision to increase the oil supply that helped ease inflation concerns.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.09 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,676.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The OPEC Plus decided Thursday (local time) to add 648,000 barrels per day to the market next month, raising the size from the 432,000 barrels per day that it had previously set.
U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said there is little chance for a pause in rate hikes and at least a couple more 0.5 percentage-point hikes are likely, confirming the Fed's firm stance on the policy direction.
In Seoul, most top-listed firms traded higher, with steel giant POSCO Holdings gaining more than 2 percent and platform operator Kakao jumping more than 3 percent.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics added about 0.3 percent.
Auto related shares lost ground. Kia, the smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor, shed about 0.5 percent, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slipped about 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,243.60 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 8.5 won from Thursday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
DP interim chief apologizes over her remarks on party reform
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) DP leaders offer to quit interim leadership committee en masse over election defeat