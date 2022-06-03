Swearing-in ceremony for new U.S. ambassador to S. Korea held
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Philip Goldberg has been formally sworn in as U.S. ambassador to South Korea, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said Friday, as he plans to arrive here "later this summer."
"Ambassador Goldberg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen our growing global partnership," the embassy tweeted with a photo of Goldberg taking an oath at the State Department in Washington D.C.
The department said in a media note Wednesday (U.S. time) that Goldberg will arrive in South Korea later this summer. It did not specify a date.
Last month, the U.S. Senate approved his nomination
Goldberg, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador to Colombia and worked as coordinator for Implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution on North Korea from 2009-2010.
