Five entries make short list for new presidential office's name
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Five names have been shortlisted as candidates for the name of the new presidential office, including The People's House and Itaewon-ro 22, the presidential office said Friday.
The five, which also include The People's Government Office, Mineum Government Office and Bareunnuri, were chosen from among 30,000 entries submitted by the public over a one-month period starting April 15.
The naming contest got under way after President Yoon Suk-yeol decided to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into what used to be the defense ministry compound to draw closer to the public.
The former presidential office, which was called Cheong Wa Dae because of its blue roof, was located on a secluded compound on a hill.
Mineum derives from Chinese characters that mean "people" and "voice." Bareunnuri roughly translates to "righteous world" while Itaewon-ro 22 combines the street address of the presidential office with 2022, the year the office opened.
The five names will be put to a vote online at www.epeople.go.kr/idea from Friday through next Thursday.
The final name will be announced later this month after combining the results of the online vote with a jury's assessment by a 70:30 ratio.
