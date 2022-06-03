The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 June 03, 2022
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.80 1.80
2-M 1.87 1.86
3-M 1.96 1.95
6-M 2.16 2.15
12-M 2.64 2.61
(END)
