Korea Shipbuilding wins 572 bln-won LNG ship order in Asia
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has received a 572 billion-won (US$460 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Asia.
Korea Shipbuilding will build two LNG carriers for an unidentified Asian shipper by February 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company has obtained $11.74 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, achieving 67 percent of this year's order target of $17.44 billion.
HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
