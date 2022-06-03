Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon's approval rating slightly rises to 53 pct: poll

All News 13:13 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose slightly to 53 percent, a poll showed Friday, following the ruling party's landslide victory in this week's local elections.

In a Gallup Korea poll of 1,001 adults conducted Thursday, 53 percent said Yoon is doing a good job, up 2 percentage points from the previous survey last month, while 34 percent said he is not.

On the favorability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party received 43 percent, up 2 percentage points from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party had 32 percent, up 3 percentage points from the earlier survey.

In Wednesday's local elections, the PPP claimed a resounding victory as it won 12 of the 17 key mayoral and gubernatorial races, including the Seoul mayor.

President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to his office in Seoul on June 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

