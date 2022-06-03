S. Korean, Filipino defense chiefs discuss arms industry cooperation
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the Philippines held talks in Seoul on Friday to discuss arms industry cooperation and bilateral ties, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The meeting between Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Filipino counterpart, Delfin Lorenzana, came as South Korea strives to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian nation's arms market.
In December 2021, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. won a 583 billion-won (US$470 million) order to build two patrol frigates for the Philippines.
Lorenzana took note of South Korea's role in modernizing the Philippine military and said his country hopes to continue expanding cooperation in the arms industry, according to the ministry.
He reaffirmed Manila's unwavering support for the new South Korean government's efforts to denuclearize North Korea.
The two sides also agreed to promptly normalize regular vice-ministerial defense talks that have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seoul and Manila, meanwhile, vowed to further bolster their maritime security cooperation on the occasion of the South Korean Marine Corps' first participation in the Philippines-led annual KAMANDAG exercise to kick off in October, the ministry added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) Yoon awards Son Heung-min with highest nat'l honor for sports