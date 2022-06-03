Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits nearly 14-year high in May on high energy prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices rose at the fastest clip in almost 14 years in May due to high energy and food costs over the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic recovery, data showed Friday.
Consumer prices jumped 5.4 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 4.8 percent on-year spike in April, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
SEOUL -- The government will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas next week, as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
Despite the lifting next Wednesday, international arrivals must still take a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea, Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
-----------------
S. Korea. U.S., Japan set for trilateral consultations on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to hold a meeting in Seoul on Friday to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula amid reports that North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will have bilateral and trilateral meetings with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, and Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi at the foreign ministry headquarters.
-----------------
(LEAD) Main blaze of Miryang wildfire brought under control on 4th day
MIRYANG, South Korea -- The main blaze of a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang was brought under control on its fourth day Friday, officials said.
The fire broke out on a mountain in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, early Tuesday and has so far burned an estimated 763 hectares of woodland, the size of more than 1,000 football fields, according to forestry and firefighting authorities.
-----------------
Police slap first ban on rallies in front of former President Moon's home
YANGSAN, South Korea -- Police on Friday imposed their first ban on rallies in front of former President Moon Jae-in's residence in Yangsan, southeastern South Korea, as the Moon family has reportedly been suffering from loud noises and abusive language produced by demonstrators and conservative activists since his retirement early last month.
The Yangsan Police Station said it has issued a ban against two rallies planned by an organization of victims of abnormal reactions from COVID-19 vaccines and their families in front of Moon's home and the nearby community hall of Pyeongsan Village.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea continues to seriously restrict religious freedom in 2021: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- North Korea continued to seriously limit the religious freedom and other basic human rights of its people in 2021, the U.S. Department of State said Thursday.
In its 2021 country report on international religious freedom, the state department said up to 70,000 North Koreans may be held prisoners for their religious beliefs.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 4th day
SEOUL -- North Korea reported more than 80,000 new fever cases Friday, with the daily count remaining under 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.
Over 82,160 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
DP interim chief apologizes over her remarks on party reform
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) DP leaders offer to quit interim leadership committee en masse over election defeat