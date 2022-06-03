Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea to scrutinize N. Korea's message from upcoming party meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea will keep close tabs on a key ruling party meeting in North Korea expected to kick off within the coming days for any possible messages directed at Seoul or Washington, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency has reported that the country plans to convene the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in "the first third of June" to make an interim review of state policies for 2022 and to decide on a "series of important issues." The exact date remains unannounced.
------------
S. Korea's military closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear facilities amid testing possibility
SEOUL -- South Korea's military said Monday it is keeping close tabs on North Korea's nuclear facilities amid reports Pyongyang may soon carry out a nuclear experiment.
Last week, Victor Cha, a senior vice president and Korea chair at the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, raised the possibility the North could conduct a nuclear test around the U.S. Memorial Day holiday that falls on Monday (local time).
------------
Yoon calls for firm response to N.K. provocations
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called for a firm response to North Korean provocations during a visit to the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday.
It was the first time the president has visited the building shared by the ministry and the JCS after he relocated the presidential office to what used to be the defense ministry's headquarters upon taking office on May 10.
------------
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry has distributed troop education materials that refer to North Korea's military and its regime as "our enemy," officials said Monday, in a reflection of the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration's tough security stance.
The preceding liberal Moon Jae-in administration avoided using the expression amid its push for inter-Korean dialogue. But the Yoon government has vowed to take a hard-line stance on the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
(END)
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) Yoon awards Son Heung-min with highest nat'l honor for sports