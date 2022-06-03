Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 15:00 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 30 -- Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases back to above 100,000

31 -- N. Korea asserts need for nuclear deterrence, citing war-torn countries 'tricked' by U.S.

June 1 -- Blinken highlights need to work with China on global issues including N. Korea

2 -- N. Korea's Kim congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on official birthday

3 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 4th day
