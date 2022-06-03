Military reports 707 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:49 June 03, 2022
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 707 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 162,839, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 509 from the Army, 93 from the Air Force, 38 from the Marine Corps and 37 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 29 cases from the Navy and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 4,080 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) Yoon awards Son Heung-min with highest nat'l honor for sports