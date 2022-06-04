S. Korean, U.S. navies hold combined exercise in waters off Okinawa
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States staged a combined exercise in international waters off Okinawa this week, the military said Saturday, in yet another move highlighting the allies' joint defense posture.
The three-day exercise, which ended Saturday, was aimed at bolstering the allies' mission capabilities against North Korea's provocations, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The Korean fleet included the 14,500-ton Marado amphibious landing ship, the 7,600-ton Sejong the Great destroyer, and the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer. The ships were on their way to Hawaii to participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise set to begin in late June.
The U.S. Navy also mobilized the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the cruiser USS Antietam, the Aegis-equipped USS Benfold, and the replenishment tanker USNS Big Horn.
During the training, the allies carried out anti-ship, anti-submarine, logistics and maritime interdiction operations.
"Through the combined strike group exercise, South Korea and the United States have solidified the determination to respond to any provocations by North Korea sternly," the JCS said in a statement.
The JCS added that the exercise also demonstrated the U.S. commitment to providing "extended deterrence" to South Korea, referring to Washington's commitment to providing a full range of its military capabilities to defend its ally.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
(LEAD) Song Kang-ho named Best Actor at Cannes for 'Broker'
-
(LEAD) U.S. to adjust military posture against N. Korea's provocation: envoy
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop as pandemic slows
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(2nd LD) New infections rebound to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs