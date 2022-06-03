KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 27,250 UP 400
Ottogi 448,500 UP 7,000
MERITZ SECU 5,990 DN 130
HtlShilla 79,000 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 47,600 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 149,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 0
Hanssem 74,000 UP 700
LOTTE 35,750 UP 450
Hyosung 84,800 DN 100
GS E&C 38,800 UP 250
GCH Corp 21,850 UP 150
LotteChilsung 190,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,520 UP 110
POSCO Holdings 290,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 64,900 DN 100
SamsungElec 66,800 UP 100
NHIS 10,500 0
DongwonInd 237,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 40,050 UP 350
LS 68,300 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES126500 UP7000
GC Corp 187,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 215,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,100 UP 200
S-1 69,000 DN 400
ZINUS 60,200 UP 700
Hanchem 258,500 UP 2,500
DWS 55,200 UP 600
KEPCO 23,150 UP 200
SamsungSecu 39,000 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 16,900 DN 450
DONGSUH 27,000 UP 350
SamsungEng 23,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 0
PanOcean 7,620 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 0
CheilWorldwide 25,250 UP 100
KT 37,750 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35250 UP400
