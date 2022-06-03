KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 58,200 0
Hansae 21,950 DN 100
Youngone Corp 47,100 UP 500
CSWIND 58,000 UP 2,300
GKL 15,400 UP 50
KOLON IND 68,600 UP 2,200
HanmiPharm 308,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 42,700 UP 1,050
PIAM 50,700 UP 700
HANJINKAL 58,700 UP 2,700
DoubleUGames 44,450 UP 650
CUCKOO 17,550 UP 100
COSMAX 70,200 UP 800
MANDO 55,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 852,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,600 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,050 UP 450
Netmarble 82,300 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 253,000 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,900 UP 400
ORION 95,600 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 UP 100
Meritz Financial 31,800 DN 50
emart 117,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,810 UP 40
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 517,000 UP 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,600 0
KakaoBank 41,150 UP 1,300
HYOSUNG TNC 419,000 UP 3,000
HYBE 228,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 122,500 DN 1,000
LG Energy Solution 437,500 DN 3,000
SKBS 129,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 51,000 UP 400
kakaopay 107,500 UP 3,000
SKSQUARE 46,950 UP 800
BGF Retail 182,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 125,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 13,700 UP 100
