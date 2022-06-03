KBFinancialGroup 58,200 0

Hansae 21,950 DN 100

Youngone Corp 47,100 UP 500

CSWIND 58,000 UP 2,300

GKL 15,400 UP 50

KOLON IND 68,600 UP 2,200

HanmiPharm 308,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 42,700 UP 1,050

PIAM 50,700 UP 700

HANJINKAL 58,700 UP 2,700

DoubleUGames 44,450 UP 650

CUCKOO 17,550 UP 100

COSMAX 70,200 UP 800

MANDO 55,500 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 852,000 UP 9,000

Doosan Bobcat 37,600 DN 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,050 UP 450

Netmarble 82,300 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 253,000 UP 3,000

HD HYUNDAI 62,900 UP 400

ORION 95,600 UP 600

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 UP 100

Meritz Financial 31,800 DN 50

emart 117,000 UP 2,000

BNK Financial Group 7,810 UP 40

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 517,000 UP 6,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,600 0

KakaoBank 41,150 UP 1,300

HYOSUNG TNC 419,000 UP 3,000

HYBE 228,000 UP 1,000

SK ie technology 122,500 DN 1,000

LG Energy Solution 437,500 DN 3,000

SKBS 129,000 DN 2,000

DL E&C 51,000 UP 400

kakaopay 107,500 UP 3,000

SKSQUARE 46,950 UP 800

BGF Retail 182,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 125,000 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 13,700 UP 100

(END)