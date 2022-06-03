S. Korean Bond Yields on June 3, 2022
All News 16:32 June 03, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.180 2.181 -0.1
2-year TB 2.850 2.842 +0.8
3-year TB 3.121 3.125 -0.4
10-year TB 3.405 3.421 -1.6
2-year MSB 2.938 2.935 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 3.896 3.897 -0.1
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
