(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on eased inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Friday from the previous session's sharp fall, amid eased inflation concerns after the group of major oil exporting countries announced a plan to increase the crude supply and the U.S. job market showed weaker-than-expected growth. The local currency rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 11.66 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,670.65. Trading volume was moderate at 552.2 million shares worth 7.45 trillion won (US$5.99 billion) with gainers outnumbering decliners 506 to 336.
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks U.S. congressional support for trade, investment
SEOUL -- South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun drummed up support from the U.S. Congress on Friday to expand bilateral trade and investment, his office said.
Ahn made the request during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) in Seoul, where the two noted the achievements of the May summit between Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden, and discussed ways to deepen their economic ties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Yoon vows to expand S. Korea's role based on alliance with U.S.
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he is committed to expanding South Korea's role on the global stage based on a firm alliance with the United States.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with visiting U.S. academics and officials, including Edwin Feulner, founder of The Heritage Foundation think tank, and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz.
(LEAD) Ukraine envoy hopes for weapons aid from S. Korea
SEOUL -- Ukraine's top envoy to Seoul on Friday expressed hope for weapons aid from South Korea to help fight the war with Russia.
Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko made the remark to reporters after a meeting with Lee Jun-seok, the chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), ahead of Lee's planned visit to Ukraine together with a group of PPP lawmakers.
U.S. returns parcels of Yongsan base near presidential office
SEOUL -- The United States returned parcels of its military's Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul to South Korea, officials said Friday, allowing Seoul to speed up its plan to build a public park near the presidential office.
The return of 51,000 square meters of land inside the garrison included its southern and southwestern gates, as well as thoroughfares to the gates, the Office for Government Policy Coordination said in a statement.
(LEAD) Swearing-in ceremony for new U.S. ambassador to S. Korea held
SEOUL -- Philip Goldberg has been formally sworn in as U.S. ambassador to South Korea, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said Friday, as he plans to arrive here "later this summer."
"Ambassador Goldberg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen our growing global partnership," the embassy tweeted with a photo of Goldberg taking an oath at the State Department in Washington D.C.
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
(4th LD) Early voting for local elections kicks off
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
(LEAD) Yoon awards Son Heung-min with highest nat'l honor for sports