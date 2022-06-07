Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat warned Tuesday that North Korea would face a "swift and forceful" response should the recalcitrant regime press ahead with a widely anticipated nuclear test.
Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman issued the warning after she met with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul, to discuss the North's weekend missile launches and the possibility of it conducting what would be its seventh nuclear test.
-----------------
U.S. remains concerned about N.K. nuclear test, but also ready for contingency: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to remain concerned that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in the near future, a state department spokesperson said Monday.
Ned Price, however, said the U.S. also remains prepared for such a contingency.
-----------------
U.S. will not link COVID-19 assistance to denuclearization talks with N. Korea: Kritenbrink
WASHINGTON -- The United States does not and will not link its humanitarian assistance for North Korea to progress in denuclearization talks with the impoverished country, a senior U.S. diplomat said Monday, urging Pyongyang to engage in dialogue and also accept U.S. or international assistance for dealing with COVID-19.
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, also reiterated that the U.S. remains open to dialogue.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon names ambassadors to China, Japan, Russia, U.N.
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday named ambassadors to China, Japan, Russia and the United Nations, completing a new lineup of the top envoys to all four major powers after selecting a new ambassador to the United States last month.
Yun Duk-min, a foreign policy expert who previously headed the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, was named ambassador to Tokyo, while Chung Jae-ho, a professor of Seoul National University, was named ambassador to Beijing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
SEOUL -- Unionized cargo truckers nationwide went on a general strike Tuesday, demanding the government extend a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truck drivers to cope with surging fuel costs, union leaders said.
Most of the 25,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, as well as many non-unionized truckers, were predicted to join the walkout launched at midnight.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS will make a highly anticipated return to the music scene Friday with an anthology album titled "Proof."
The group will drop the album compiling the group's nine-year-long activities since its debut at 1 p.m. on Friday in South Korea, which is midnight U.S. EST, apparently with the U.S. market in mind, according to the local music scene.
-----------------
Foreign reserves down in May for 3rd month amid forex market volatility
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign reserves declined for the third straight month in May as the government unloaded the greenback to prevent the local currency from sharply weakening, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's foreign reserves stood at US$447.71 billion as of end-May, down $1.59 billion from the previous month, according to the data provided by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Justice ministry's personnel vetting team sets sail
SEOUL -- A personnel vetting unit under the justice ministry officially went into operation Tuesday, taking over the role of looking into the qualifications of senior position candidates from the presidential office, officials said.
Following up on his campaign promise, President Yoon Suk-yeol abolished the office of the presidential senior civil affairs secretary that had been in charge of vetting candidates for Cabinet seats and other senior government jobs amid illegal surveillance accusations.
(END)
-
