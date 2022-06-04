N. Korea reports 79,100 new fever cases amid antivirus fight
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported one new death and nearly 80,000 additional suspected COVID-19 cases Saturday.
More than 79,100 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 3.99 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which more than 3.85 million have recovered and at least 146,720 are being treated, it added. The death toll now stands at 71.
The North disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12. The daily fever tally peaked at over 392,920 three days later.
(END)
