Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 04, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 20
Incheon 28/18 Sunny 20
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/18 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
(LEAD) Song Kang-ho named Best Actor at Cannes for 'Broker'
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) U.S. to adjust military posture against N. Korea's provocation: envoy
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min