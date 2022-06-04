Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:07 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Inflation growth soars over 5 pct, nearly 14-year high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Consumer prices surge 5.4 pct, highest since global financial crisis (Kookmin Daily)
-- Inflation growth pierces 5 pct level; economic typhoon approaching: Yoon (Donga Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices surge 5.4 pct, highest in 14 yrs (Segye Times)
-- Inflation growth soars 5.4 pct; economic typhoon approaching: Yoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon warns about approaching 'economic typhoon' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Brokers paid for fake online reviews (Hankyoreh)
-- Inflation growth jumps, likely to rise further (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5 pct level inflation growth likely to continue all summer (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate hikes fall short of controlling skyrocketing prices (Korea Economic Daily)


(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!