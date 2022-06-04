'Jurassic World Dominion' tops 1 mln viewers on 3rd day
All News 10:10 June 04, 2022
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The sci-fi adventure action film "Jurassic World Dominion" has surpassed 1 million in attendance on its third day of release, data showed Saturday.
The latest installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise attracted 1,023,000 cumulative viewers Friday, according to data from the Korean Film Council.
On Wednesday, the Universal Pictures movie garnered 763,000 viewers, setting the opening-day record in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
(LEAD) Song Kang-ho named Best Actor at Cannes for 'Broker'
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Son Heung-min 'honored' to have learned from Brazil in friendly loss
-
(LEAD) U.S. to adjust military posture against N. Korea's provocation: envoy
-
Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min
-
Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8