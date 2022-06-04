Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Jurassic World Dominion' tops 1 mln viewers on 3rd day

All News 10:10 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The sci-fi adventure action film "Jurassic World Dominion" has surpassed 1 million in attendance on its third day of release, data showed Saturday.

The latest installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise attracted 1,023,000 cumulative viewers Friday, according to data from the Korean Film Council.

On Wednesday, the Universal Pictures movie garnered 763,000 viewers, setting the opening-day record in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This image provided by Universal Pictures Korea shows a scene from "Jurassic World Dominion." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


