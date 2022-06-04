Police nab man for posting online terror threat against Yoon
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Police on Saturday apprehended a man who allegedly posted an online message threatening a terror attack on the home of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The man in his late teens was nabbed on the southern island of Geoje, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, the Seocho Police Station in Seoul said.
He is suspected of having uploaded a post on an online community Thursday, threatening to launch a terror attack against Yoon's private home in southern Seoul at 6 a.m. Friday. He reportedly admitted to the charge.
After it was reported to the National Intelligence Service, the police station beefed up security around Yoon's home, including deploying police commandos.
Since taking office May 10, Yoon has been commuting between his private home and the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul.
He relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building, in line with his campaign pledge to come closer to the people. Yoon plans to move into a new official residence that is being renovated.
