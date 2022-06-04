Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 902 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:08 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 902 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 163,741, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 723 from the Army, 90 from the Air Force, 55 from the Marine Corps and 11 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 21 cases from the Navy, one from the defense ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 4,351 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member boarding a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

