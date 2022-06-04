Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Number of passengers at Incheon airport forecast to hit record high since pandemic

All News 21:39 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The number of passengers traveling through the country's main gateway Incheon International Airport is expected to reach a record high Saturday ahead of a national holiday, since the outbreak of the pandemic, its operator said.

The number of passengers using the airport, located west of Seoul, was predicted at 40,833, the highest since recording 35,848 on March 3, 2020, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp.

The operator said 40,009 and 33,316 passengers are expected to use the airport Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Monday marks the 67th Memorial Day.

