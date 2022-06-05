(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
(LEAD) Song Kang-ho named Best Actor at Cannes for 'Broker'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop as pandemic slows
-
(2nd LD) New infections rebound to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs
-
S. Korean, U.S. navies hold combined exercise in waters off Okinawa
-
Sung Kim reaffirms U.S. commitment to denuclearization, support for N. Korea against COVID-19
-
After Brazil drubbing, youthful Chile next for S. Korea in World Cup prep