Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jun. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Cloudy 40

Incheon 23/19 Cloudy 40

Suwon 24/18 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 23/19 Rain 60

Daejeon 22/17 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 22/18 Rain 60

Gwangju 20/18 Rain 60

Jeju 23/20 Rain 60

Daegu 21/17 Rain 80

Busan 21/18 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!