Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 05, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/20 Cloudy 40
Incheon 23/19 Cloudy 40
Suwon 24/18 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 23/19 Rain 60
Daejeon 22/17 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/17 Rain 80
Jeonju 22/18 Rain 60
Gwangju 20/18 Rain 60
Jeju 23/20 Rain 60
Daegu 21/17 Rain 80
Busan 21/18 Rain 70
(END)
