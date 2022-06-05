Today in Korean history
June 6
1882 -- Korea's Joseon Dynasty signs a treaty of friendship and commerce with Britain.
1956 -- South Korea holds its first memorial ceremony for soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War. The June 6 Memorial Day was established that year as a national holiday, finding stability three years after the war ended.
1999 -- Samsung Electronics develops the world's first 256-megabit dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip.
2013 -- South Korea accepts a proposal by North Korea to hold working-level talks between government officials aimed at normalizing stalled inter-Korean economic ventures in Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The government-to-government talks were called off the next week due to disagreement over the level of their respective chief delegates.
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea rolls out measures to tame inflation, stabilize living conditions
-
Rival parties make last-ditch appeals for support on eve of local elections
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple missiles toward East Sea: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop as pandemic slows
-
S. Korean, U.S. navies hold combined exercise in waters off Okinawa
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military