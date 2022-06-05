Go to Contents Go to Navigation

National Security Council to convene over N.K. missile launch

All News 10:46 June 05, 2022

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The National Security Council will meet to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches Sunday, the presidential office said.

The meeting will be presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, after which a plenary session presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol could be held as well, "if necessary," the office said in a notice to reporters.

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day in its 18th show of force this year, according to South Korea's military.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han in a file photo (Yonhap)

