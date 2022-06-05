LG Twins sign ex-MLB infielder Robel Garcia
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club LG Twins announced Sunday they've signed former major league infielder Robel Garcia.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Garcia, 29, will make US$180,000 for the rest of the season.
The switch hitter from the Dominican Republic is replacing Rio Ruiz in the Twins' lineup. Ruiz was released on May 30 after batting only .155/.234/.262 with a home run and six RBIs in 27 games. The Twins had inked Ruiz to a $1 million contract, the maximum amount for a first-year foreign player, in December.
Garcia signed with the Cleveland Indians (currently Guardians) in February 2010 as an international amateur free agent but made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. Garcia also had a cup of coffee with the Houston Astros in 2021.
He has appeared in 77 major league games, putting up six home runs and 19 RBIs, along with a .174/.240/.326 line.
In 41 Triple-A games this year in the Cubs system, Garcia put up a robust .295/.394/.619 line with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 41 games.
He has also been a versatile defender. He has played at every infield position, plus left field and right field, in both the majors and minors.
The Twins said they are counting on Garcia to provide power in the heart of their lineup and a steady glove in the infield.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
