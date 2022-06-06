N. Korea reports 66,680 new fever cases
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported 66,680 more suspected COVID-19 cases Monday.
More than 66,680 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases in the country with a population of 25 million since late April came to more than 4.13 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 4.01 million have recovered and 127,620 are being treated, it added.
On May 12, the North disclosed a COVID-19 outbreak. The daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
(END)
