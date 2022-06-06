Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 06, 2022

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/18 Rain 30

Incheon 22/17 Rain 30

Suwon 23/17 Rain 30

Cheongju 24/18 Rain 60

Daejeon 24/17 Rain 60

Chuncheon 20/16 Rain 60

Gangneung 18/16 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 24/17 Sunny 60

Busan 24/18 Sunny 60

