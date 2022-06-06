Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 06, 2022
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/18 Rain 30
Incheon 22/17 Rain 30
Suwon 23/17 Rain 30
Cheongju 24/18 Rain 60
Daejeon 24/17 Rain 60
Chuncheon 20/16 Rain 60
Gangneung 18/16 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 24/17 Sunny 60
Busan 24/18 Sunny 60
