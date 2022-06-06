(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 6)

North Korea invited severe condemnation Thursday for continuing its nuclear and missile development program when it assumed the rotating presidency of the Geneva-based U.N. Conference on Disarmament. Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read a joint statement by 48 countries and the European Union that called the North's nuclear and missile program a violation of the UNSC resolutions. However, North Korean Ambassador Han Tae-song ignored the call, arguing that his country remains committed to contributing to global peace and disarmament. It is nonsense for the North to take over as head of the U.N. conference although the role rotates alphabetically among the 65 member countries. The North should realize that its chairmanship will only undermine the credibility of the U.N.