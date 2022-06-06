Ruling party chief visits Kyiv, discusses cooperation on restoring city
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok, who is visiting Ukraine, has traveled to Kyiv and discussed ways to cooperate on rebuilding the city, a Facebook post by the Kyiv governor showed Monday.
"Today, the parliamentary delegation of the Republic of Korea headed by Lee Jun-seok, the leader of the ruling People Power Party, paid an official visit to the Kyiv region," Kyiv Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said in the post, uploading photos of the visit made Sunday.
The governor said the delegation visited the graves of tortured civilians in Bucha and looked around the destroyed residential neighborhoods in Irpin.
The two sides also discussed matters related with cooperation and joint projects on restoring Kyiv in the wake of the Russian invasion, Kuleba said, expressing "appreciation" for the support.
Lee left for Ukraine on Friday, leading the about 10-person delegation, which includes Reps. Kim Hyung-dong, Park Seong-min, Jeong Dong-man, Tae Young-ho and Her Euna.
Ahead of the trip, Lee met with Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko in Seoul and delivered the delegation's intent to learn the situation on the ground and report its findings to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The delegation is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during its stay.
On Saturday, Lee and his delegation met with officials from local nongovernmental organizations in Ukraine's western city of Lviv and discussed ways to support refugees fleeing the war.
